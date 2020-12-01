Bentley's New Tweed Fabric Interior Is an Extremely British Option

Bentley is set to go all-electric by 2030, but on its way there, it will make sure that regardless of which powertrain you choose, the interior of your new Bentley features the same tweed fabrics that you know and love from your grandfather's wardrobe—or an episode of Wallace and Gromit.

Following the tweed roof option on the Continental GT Convertible, Bentley will offer four tweed options on its four-door and two-door models, all made from fabrics produced in Scotland "using ethical, environmentally-friendly processes." Bentley's long-term plan includes becoming "a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility," which translates to producing zero-emission cars featuring no real leather and plenty of recycled materials, hence the tweed.

The only problem with Bentley's eco-friendly tweed trim option is that because the cabin also needs to show off its 400,000 stitches and diamond quilting, the tweed fabric just can't get enough surface area on those front door panels. Maybe the situation gets better when optioned for the Flying Spur to replace Mulliner's 3D-machined wooden door inserts.