Bentley Is Replacing the W12 With a 739-HP V8 Plug-In Hybrid

In its place will be a new plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain that makes some serious oomph. Bentley is claiming 739 horsepower (750 ps), which is 89 hp more than the W12-powered Continental GT Speed model could muster with its twin-turbo 6.0-liter. In its release, the automaker says the setup makes "four-figure torque" but I believe that's in Newton meters. For reference, 1,000 Nm is equivalent to about 738 lb-ft.

The electrified V8 will offer a solid 50-mile range on battery power alone. That ought to be enough for owners to exit their long, winding, paved driveway that's draped along the tallest hill in town without making a peep. You can bet the V8 will be far from silent once it kicks in, though.

Interestingly, the Crewe automaker isn't disclosing the displacement of this new PHEV option yet, even after I heckled its PR department for an answer. Can't say I didn't try. My guess is it's a 4.0-liter like you'll find in cars such as the regular Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Bentayga S.

Who knows when we'll see the 12-cylinder engine's true end? Jeremy Clarkson lamented in a 2009 episode of Top Gear that it was quickly approaching. That was 15 years ago now, so maybe he didn't know what he was talking about after all. Either way, Bentley's old flagship is just about done for. At least it has a potent replacement waiting in the wings.