Bentley Flying Spur Transformed Into Stunning Luxury Ute

The luxury car scene has followed the broader trend in the automotive industry over the last few decades, towards SUVs and away from traditional sedans and wagons. Perhaps more shockingly, performance marques like Porsche and Lamborghini have all started getting into the business of more practical vehicles. They're all yet to produce a bona fide pickup, however. Fear not, for UK-based shop DC Customs has taken a Bentley Flying Spur and whipped up a devilishly stylish ute, reports AutoEvolution. Given the fitting name of Decadence, the Bentley actually looks almost stock when viewed from the front at a low angle. Walk yourself around though, and you'll find an exquisitely-finished rear bed. With beautiful wood paneling, the look is almost one of a luxury hot tub more so than a work vehicle. The shade of stain chosen is a perfect complement to the rich purple paint, and overall the quality of the build looks to be top notch.

Facebook/DC Customs

While the high-quality finishes might suggest the vehicle is to be a mere show piece, DC Customs report that "it was built to be driven and it will be.” Even if it's not hauling loads of raw fertilizer in the open bed, we're sure it would come in handy for carrying a few motorbikes down to the track, or a barbecue down to the yacht club. As an aside, if you've got the money for a custom Bentley, you can probably afford to polish out a few scratches in the tray now and then.

Whether it's a pickup truck or a ute comes down to a matter of regional terminology and opinion. In markets like Australia, such a vehicle would be termed a ute—representing a car-based utility vehicle. It's the same category as the infamous Chevrolet El Camino; there's a rear tray, yes, but the vehicle lacks the high ride height common to what would be termed a pickup truck. Of course, some will use the terms ute or pickup truck to refer to anything with a load bed.