Of All Carroll Shelby's Hustles, His Pit Stop Deodorant Is Our Favorite

There ain't nothin' more American than good old-fashioned hustle, and Carroll Shelby played that game better than almost anyone. After racing until his heart medication couldn't let him on the track, Shelby turned to tuning ACs, Fords, and even the odd Dodge, establishing a dynasty of modified cars (and separately, chili seasoning kits) that still thrives even after his passing. But not all of the racing ace's ventures were runaway successes. At least one of Shelby's products didn't pass the public's sniff test, and that product was, ironically, a deodorant named Pit Stop.

Launched in July 1967 with Shelby's mug on the can, Pit Stop was sold as "a real man's deodorant;" a slightly ironic appraisal given women's successful inroads into motorsport as of the late 1960s.

"After a 24-hour race, you probably need a Pit Stop," reads the label. "No feminine frills [whatever the hell those are], but a pleasing masculine fragrance with effective deodorant control. Recommended for everyday use by non-race drivers too."