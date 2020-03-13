Bless the Hero Who Spent $580 on This Rare Saturn SL 'Limited Edition' Diecast

No matter how good a model this is though, it's tough to call it worthy of the 43-bid bidding war that drove its hammer price to $580 before shipping. That's in the same neighborhood as bigger, more detailed, more attractive models like a 1:12 scale Ferrari Formula 1 car, or even better, a real Saturn S-series. A simple search of used car classifieds can find you dozens of S-series for less than $500, most of them in rough shape, but a few in driving condition nonetheless. Between what amounts to a toy and a real set of wheels, we know which we'd rather have, though something tells us this car went to someone who already drives a Saturn and cherishes it more than some do.

