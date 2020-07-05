The video footage was captured and posted on YouTube by Will Panda, a passing motorist who spotted Valentin traveling at highway speeds pushing the up-right motorcycle with sparks flying from dragging metal. The bike eventually broke free and was found, destroyed, on the side of the road. Valentin’s van was found further down the road, abandoned, after it reportedly crashed into a fence. Valentin was arrested the following day after trying to report the van stolen. He later admitted that he was the driver, and was charged with felony hit-and-run.

What makes this incident more bizarre is that Arunritthirot told CBS2/KCAL9 that he suspects deliberate foul play here. “I feel like it was intentional, like he hunted me down,” he told the TV station.

Perhaps miraculously, CHP reported minor injuries for Arunritthirot, who complained of pain in his arms and legs. He should consider buying a lotto ticket after walking away from this incident. The winnings could be used towards buying a new motorcycle.

