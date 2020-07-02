Even before the global pandemic forced much of our lives online, the internet car configurator was a pretty key aspect of the car-buying process. Without having to step foot in a dealership, buyers could visualize how a certain shade of leather would look with their ideal exterior color and, of course, how much they'd expect to pay for it. They also provided hours of entertainment for car-obsessed nerds like us with little to no intention of actually buying the car on the screen.

Whether you actually have plans to go car-shopping this long Independence Day weekend or are just looking for another way to kill time in quarantine (we're all still doing that, right?), what's the best online car configurator you've come across?

Sure, the build-and-price tools provided by makes like Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin are quite good and feature cars that scratch the "this is what I'd drive after winning the lottery" itch, but given the prices those guys like to charge, top-shelf sales software is already expected.