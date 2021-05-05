Well-Known Supercar Dealer CNC Motors Accused of 'Stealing' Cars in Massive Alleged Fraud

"Alegra has since discovered that Defendants are participating in a scheme whereby Defendants Thom, Firmapaz, and other employees of CNC obtain luxury vehicles to consign for various consignors," the complaint reads. "Defendants then find purchasers to purchase the vehicles (such as Alegra). The purchasers then purchase the vehicles from Defendants. However, the Defendants do not pay the consignor their money after the sale. Thereby leaving the bona-fide purchasers without the title to their vehicles, rending their newly purchased vehicles useless."

"Throughout January through March 2021, Alegra would frequently follow up with Defendants to advise on the status and Defendants would not promptly respond or provide various excuses," the complaint reads. "Defendants despite repeated demands refuse to provide title to the Vehicle; leaving Alegra having a Vehicle that is essentially a large and expensive storage container."

"On April 06, 2021, Alegra became aware that CNC Motors attempted to sell this same rare Vehicle for $249,999. It is worth noting that the CNC Motors’website specifically designates when a vehicle is sold or pending, and the CNC Motors’ website does not designate Alegra’s Vehicle as either “sold” or “pending sale”. Ultimately, CNC Motors is attempting to sell, the rare Vehicle which Alegra: (i) has paid $225,000 for, (ii) is currently in possession of; and (iii) does not have title for. Setting up a situation where without immediate Court involvement and intervention, CNC Motors and their agents could attempt to deceive another innocent party, collect money on the Vehicle, and create a situation where multiple people are fighting over the same rare Vehicle (that may be difficult to obtain anywhere else), while CNC Motors [has] profited off of the sale multiple times."

According to the case, the plaintiff is suing CNC for the Mercedes' title and associated damages amounting to $2,500. In other words, the Tampa dealer isn't looking for some crazy legal settlement, it just wants the car it bought. As of publishing, the case still isn't resolved, though the vehicle's title has since been provided to the court.

The Firsthand Accusations

Some of the allegations that Hurlburt received have never been made public, but The Drive managed to get in contact with a few of those affected with help from the YouTuber. Most of those who spoke with us have been involved in the mess for months, with some having since found their vehicles after scouring the internet for CarFax history reports, VIN records, and other information. Most also wished to keep their stories private in the hopes that the situation may still be resolved without legal action, including one who originally agreed to be quoted for this story but has since backed out.

But one victim was willing to share what happened to her and her husband around the same time in the fall. She claims they consigned their 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS with CNC in July 2020. They went to check on it throughout the following months and everything was fine, but at a visit in December, the vehicle was missing, she said. She claims CNC owner Clayton Thom said to "come back next Friday and I’ll have the money." When they returned, he allegedly gave them the same response. The next time they visited he gave them a check but, they were told to wait a week until they deposited it. After contacting an attorney and waiting the specified length of time, the check was deposited. It bounced three days later.

The couple contacted the DMV and found the car was sold back in October 2020. It's unclear if Thom had any plans to tell them that their car had been sold had they not come to the dealership to check on it. They have no idea where the vehicle is and still haven't been paid.

Other alleged victims of CNC Motors have been more open about their experience, going as far as to be interviewed by Hurlbert on his YouTube channel like Hammond. One of them, who gave his name as John, consigned four exotic cars at CNC, giving the company the titles for a few of them back in 2018. In an interview with Hurlbert, he says the dealership not only sold his cars without his knowledge and didn't pay him—right around the same time as the others back in 2020—and that Clayton Thom allegedly forged the signatures on some of his vehicles' titles in order to complete the sales. It gets worse than that, though.

The most valuable car John consigned at the dealership was his LaFerrari. After sitting for several months and failing to sell, John took it back to his own warehouse but did not get the title from Thom to go with it. In the meantime, Thom allegedly attempted to take out a loan against the La Ferrari's title in order to get some quick cash, but was denied by the bank when the vehicle was not present at the dealership, according to John. Thom was allegedly successful at taking out a loan against another one of John's cars, though: his 1953 Jaguar XK120. John also claims the vehicle was then repossessed by the lender, NextGear Capital, over nonpayment of that loan.

We've contacted NextGear Capital—which is owned by Cox Automotive—for comment but have yet to hear back.

Clayton Thom Speaks

By mid-March, it was abundantly clear to many that something was seriously wrong. Up to this point, though, only one side of the story had been heard. Working together, Hammond and Hurlbert decided to change that. So they brokered an interview between Hulbert and Clayton Thom himself, with Hammond traveling to Thom's location to ensure it would actually happen. The idea was to get something out of Thom—what exactly they were going to get, they had no idea, but throughout the course of this interview the dealership's side of the story became clearer, if only by a tiny bit. They ended up shooting a video that went on YouTube.

Posted on March 28, the interview begins with Thom explaining that there was a business slowdown due to the pandemic, stating that the dealership was closed for 110 days and three-quarters of his staff had to be laid off. He was, however, quick to state that "Covid didn't cause my problems," despite later statements putting much of the blame for his predicament on the effects of the pandemic.

"Somewhere along the lines, when the key people went away, I think it just got a little blurry for us, what order things needed to be done and how fast they needed to be done," Thom said. You can see the full thing below: