British Man Can't Remember Where He Parked His Car Over a Week Ago

At some point or another, we've all forgotten our car's location at a mall or airport parking lot. In fact, many of us are professionals at using our key fob’s panic button as a makeshift locator. That being said, those tiny memory lapses don't compare to a British man's recent experience. According to the Bristol Post, a young man parked his car in one of Bristol's many streets but completely forgot which one upon his return.

Reports claim that Connor Spear drove two hours from his home in Plymouth to the Tokyo World music festival in Bristol, but he had to park on a street some ways away from the event. In their excitement, the 19-year old and his friends grabbed a taxi and left the car behind without taking note of its location. Needless to say, that was the last time he, or anyone else in his group, saw the black Opel Corsa hatchback. Spear simply remembers leaving it in a residential area near some bushes, but unfortunately, describes most of the British town.