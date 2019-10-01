Man Saves Plane By Spearing Out-of-Control Utility Cart With Airport Vehicle

A runaway beverage cart sounds like a pretty innocent object until it starts dangerously flinging its cargo at you and nearly hits your plane. That was the case at Chicago O'Hare International Airport Monday afternoon, when a quick-thinking ramp worker was forced to ram another vehicle into the rogue cart when it began spinning out of control, reports Business Insider .

American Osteopathic Association CEO Dr. Kevin Klauer captured video of the spinning cart as it happened and shared it to Twitter. Somehow the cart had become stuck in a perpetual donut without a driver behind the wheel, dangerously rocking back and forth on its wheels and flinging cargo out of its cargo hold.

The cart was inching dangerously close to the nose of a plane parked next to it when one ramp worker thought to ram the cart over with another vehicle, causing a big mess on the tarmac but sparing the plane from certain damage. And not to mention possible lengthy delays for dozens of travelers.

You can hear folks cheer in the video as the cart gets t-boned. Not only did it look pretty badass, but it was no doubt a huge relief for passengers hoping to board that plane.

American Airlines, whose plane was at the gate, told NBC that it was investigating this incident and that preliminary reports blamed a stuck accelerator for the spinning cart. No one was injured, although the mess did cause a ten-minute flight delay.

"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle,” the airline told NBC. “Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident."

Both American and United use Chicago O'Hare as a hub, making it one of the busiest airports in the United States. So, the damage and delays both could have been far worse if it hadn't been for the quick thinking of the ramp staff. They were truly the heroes we almost don't deserve.