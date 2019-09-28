Japan Airlines’ New Seating Map Shows Where the Crying Babies Will Be on Your Next Flight

Japan Airlines is rolling out a new feature for its online booking tool that shows users where potentially crying babies will be sitting on their next flight.

"Passengers traveling with children between eight days and two years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen. This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there," the airline explained.

For the childless among you scratching your heads right now at that "8 days" restriction: For medical reasons, babies less than eight days old aren't actually allowed to fly with JAL at all while many other airlines require a physician's approval before a baby that young gets on a plane. The more you know.