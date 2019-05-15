Drake Started From the Bottom But Now Has a Massive, Private Boeing 767 Airplane

"No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners," said Drake of his newest purchase on Instagram. The 32-year-old rapper's new Boeing 767 plane is all his, complete with "Air Drake" emblazoned on the engines as proof. The 767 is usually used for hauling cargo or hundreds of passengers, and a brand new 767-300F retails for an average of $223.3 million, according to Boeing figures cited by CNN.

However, aircraft charter executive Ryan Troxell estimated that a custom private jet re-do like Drake's 767 would cost closer to the $80-100 million range, E! Online reports. While this specific Boeing 767-24Q(ER) now displays a number of nods to Drake's career and tastes, it's not a new plane built just for Drizzy. It's a 22.7-year-old jet that formerly served as part of Saudi Arabia-based charter airline Mid East Jet's fleet, according to PlaneSpotters data. Last year, it went to American-based Elan Express, and now, to Drake. Drake got his new jet through a partnership with Canadian company CargoJet, notes E! Online. CargoJet Ajay Virmani has a cameo in Drake's plane reveal video towards the end. Another tour shows off private rooms within the plane for when guests need some privacy: