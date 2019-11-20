Drake's New Rolls-Royce Phantom Has a Diamond-Encrusted OVO Owl on the Hood

Despite being booed off stage last week, we aren't going to start feeling too sorry for rapper Drake because the Canadian multimillionaire just snagged a Rolls-Royce Phantom. And not just any Phantom, mind you, but one outfitted with Mansory's "Bushukan" package giving the ultra-luxury coach its on-brand cream and black two-tone paint job.

As if that wasn't opulent or personalized enough, Drizzy's new Rolls' Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament has been replaced with a diamond-encrusted gold owl. The ornament's base has also been engraved with the 6ix God's full name, "Aubrey Drake Graham." For those not exactly well-versed in Canadian hip-hop lore, a gold owl is the logo of Drake's own record label, October's Very Own, or OVO for short.