Drake's New Rolls-Royce Phantom Has a Diamond-Encrusted OVO Owl on the Hood
The jewel-laden decoration replaces the normal Spirit of Ecstasy and stands on a base engraved with Drake's full name.
Despite being booed off stage last week, we aren't going to start feeling too sorry for rapper Drake because the Canadian multimillionaire just snagged a Rolls-Royce Phantom. And not just any Phantom, mind you, but one outfitted with Mansory's "Bushukan" package giving the ultra-luxury coach its on-brand cream and black two-tone paint job.
As if that wasn't opulent or personalized enough, Drizzy's new Rolls' Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament has been replaced with a diamond-encrusted gold owl. The ornament's base has also been engraved with the 6ix God's full name, "Aubrey Drake Graham." For those not exactly well-versed in Canadian hip-hop lore, a gold owl is the logo of Drake's own record label, October's Very Own, or OVO for short.
As with most of Drake's extravagant rides, this one-of-one Phantom is the creation of Toronto-area car wrangler Tony Bet who worked with Raffi Jewellers and Hearts on Fire Diamond Company to design and realize the golden owl ornament.
It's unclear how much the whole thing cost—it's tacky to discuss finances—but to give you a frame of reference, a stock, untouched Rolls-Royce Phantom from the factory costs $450,000. A very far cry from Aubrey's first car, a 2004 Acura TSX. (Notably, not the third-gen TL that appears on his 2019 Care Package compilation album.)
Back in May, Drake was gifted a private Boeing 767 jet from Canadian cargo airline CargoJet. Christened as "Air Drake," the plane features, you guessed it, a giant OVO owl on the side of its hull.
h/t: duPont Registry
- RELATEDDrake’s Glamorous Private Boeing 767 Jet Was Actually Given to Him for FreeCanadian company CargoJet gave Drake the plane knowing that he'd fly all over the world with it—and with its branding right on the side.READ NOW
- RELATEDDrake Started From the Bottom But Now Has a Massive, Private Boeing 767 AirplaneDrake's newest toy is a customized 767 complete with gold accents, leather seating and "Air Drake" emblazoned on the engines.READ NOW
- RELATEDDrake Snags North America's First Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet to Match His Private JetOnly the best for Champagne Papi.READ NOW
- RELATEDDrake is Using Verity Drones to Enhance Stage Production of Current TourVerity has previously produced aerial drone choreographies for Metallica and Cirque du Soleil.READ NOW
- RELATEDRapper Drake Gifts $150,000 Bentley to Dad on Father’s DayMost people settled on novelty ties, power tools, or camping gear, but Drake has taken Father's Day gifting to another level.READ NOW