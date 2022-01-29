This One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Has Beautiful Hand-Sculpted Orchids on the Dash

As if a Rolls-Royce Phantom isn’t stunning enough as is, the British company has one-upped itself with a one-off work of art for a commission in Singapore. Artist Helen Amy Murray and her team of six spent more than 200 hours on it, fashioning orchids from silk crepe satin and incorporating it into the “Phantom’s Gallery” in front of the passenger. Two years later, the car is finally complete, and it's breathtaking.

Even the exterior paint is unusual on this car, starting with Arctic White as the base with a tint of orchid-themed violet. Fine glass particles add a pearlescent appearance, which creates a shimmering effect. Fair warning: if you were to see this car on the road, you could be temporarily frozen in place from the sheer bedazzlement.