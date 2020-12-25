Icon Derelict 1958 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud With 550 HP Is the Sled Santa Deserves

Before landing at Icon's workshop in California, this early Silver Cloud was parked for ages due to electrical issues, yet its earlier history includes being the company car of an American cosmetics company, and then the retirement gift of its former CEO. Between 1955 and 1958, Rolls-Royce only produced 2,238 of these, while Bentley got on with its 3,538 S1 siblings. Thanks to Icon's updates, this unmistakable 1958 cruiser should now be ready for another seven decades, as well as all the burnouts its original 155-horsepower six-cylinder engine couldn't support.

Tiff Needle of Lovecars argues that this V8 sleeper would be the perfect car for Santa Claus, an older gentlemen who's mostly on holiday throughout the year, yet still needs a sizeable trunk from time to time.

Frankly, if we continue with that thought, it's not hard to imagine this six-seater Rolls from 1958 riding on studded tires, with the rear axle handling all the might of that LS7 through the winter wonderland.