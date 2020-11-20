Rolls Royce Has a Gift Guide Full of Picnic Gear Because Red Solo Cups Are for Plebs

Good news, happy campers! Outdoor dining is having a bit of a moment now for unfortunate reasons, and Rolls-Royce thought about those of us lucky enough to be riding it out in mild weather in its holiday gift guide. Finally, we won't have to suffer the indignities of flimsy plastic cutlery and cheesy disposable dishware.

The Rolls-Royce Picnic Hamper has everything you need to avoid the indignities of packing the same cheesy Williams-Sonoma basket as the neighbors. Handcrafted from oiled teak, polished aluminum and leather, the Rolls-Royce Picnic Hamper includes Wedgwood crockery, handmade stainless steel cutlery and of course, lead crystal wine glasses and large drink vessels.