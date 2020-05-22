This 1:8-Scale Rolls-Royce Cullinan Costs More Than Your Current Car

Die-cast car collectors are a notoriously passionate bunch, and Rolls-Royce seems to think it has a few of these eccentrics among its clientele because it just announced a new model just for them. We're talking about a scale model, to be precise, one of its ultra-luxury Cullinan SUV, which can be customized just as thoroughly as the real thing and costs more than some real cars. At one-eighth scale, this faithful replica of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan measures more than 26 inches long, 10 inches wide, and nine inches tall, and lives in a display case that is more than three feet long. Constructed from over 1,000 individual parts, it takes R-R's craftspeople about 450 hours to build, or more than half the time needed to build an actual Cullinan, though it lacks none of the real SUV's detail or finish.

At the click of a remote, this shrunken Cullinan's headlights and taillights can be toggled on and off, and if you open its doors, you'll find its kick plates also light up. You'll also discover that its interior is trimmed as decadently as the real deal, with wood trim, embroidered leather upholstery, and tucked inside the doors, Rolls-Royce's signature umbrellas.

These compacted Cullinans are just as customizable as their full-size cousins and can be built to match existing clients' vehicles down to the last detail. Loading a model Cullinan with exotic materials such as moon dust-infused paint will, of course, send its cost spiraling way past the starting price of $17,100, though if you're in an income bracket where you can even consider dropping five figures on a scale model, that kind of cash may as well just be pocket change. Our very own Jerry Perez once lived out of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for a couple of days and found it to be a nicer place to spend the night than a Mandarin Oriental Suite—minus the lack of a bathroom, of course. As big as this diecast is, we don't see ourselves fitting inside of it anytime soon. Shucks. If you're interested in one of these bad boys, you can head to the Rolls-Royce online boutique and spec your own.

