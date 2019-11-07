New Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Unleashes the Evil Mastermind Inside You

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its newest high-dollar creation: the 2020 Cullinan Black Badge, the darker and sinister sibling of the brand's majestic Cullinan SUV. The new variant offers dark motifs throughout worthy of the world's supervillains, or just anyone who highly dislikes chrome. There's also more power and several other performance enhancements to be found.

Dubbed "The King of Night," Rolls-Royce says the Black Badge aims to satisfy the overwhelming demand for vehicles from "younger, more adventurous clients who desire the most enriching experiences as well as a motor car's domineering presence." If that's code for Instagram-loving oligarchs who adore partying and taking selfies to make the masses jealous, then they're spot on.

The exterior of the new SUV is adorned with multiple layers of black paint and lacquer that are meticulously applied and hand-polished 10 times. Should you desire a different hue than the Black Badge's signature black color, the brand can call upon its 44,000-deep "ready to wear paint" portfolio. Yes, we said 44,000. If none of those hues satisfy you, however, the brand's paint facility in Goodwood will design a bespoke paint for you and only you.