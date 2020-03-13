The Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Is a Decadent Throwback to the Roaring '20s

The Silver Bullet remains a drophead coupe like the "normal" model, but the new car's back seat area is covered by an aerodynamic cowling meant to give it a speedster look while accenting its high shoulders. It's unclear if this cowling will only be crafted out of leather like in the photos shown, or also teakwood like in previous special edition cars or even polished aluminum, etc. Besides all of the other absurdity you can order in a Rolls-Royce, the Silver Bullet has quilted leather that covers the transmission tunnel and runs the length of the cabin to make sure your arms or legs do not touch anything that isn't cowhide. Oh, and the wheels also get special black accents.

The standard car's 563-horsepower 6.6-liter V-12 and eight-speed automatic transmission will likely remain in place.

Of course, buying an ultra-limited Rolls-Royce isn’t all about the car. Silver Bullet customers will be able to take advantage of curated drives that the company put together just for buyers of the car, which they can access via the "Whispers" app, which is the “digital home for Rolls-Royce clients around the world.” The app launched earlier this year and can only be accessed by Rolls-Royce owners using their VIN as an entry code.

Rolls-Royce is already one of the most exclusive automakers in the world, but this car will be nearly impossible to buy at any price. The company is limiting production to just 50 cars worldwide, which means that finding one—assuming you’ve got the money and favor from RR—will be very difficult. A Rolls-Royce spokesperson told The Drive that the Silver Bullet allocation for the United States has just a few spots left for orders, and said that the car will start at $475,000, which is quite a premium over the standard Dawn's starting price of around $350,000.

Deliveries are expected start in late 2020 for a very few lucky customers.

