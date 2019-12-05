London's Billionaires-Only Bank Chauffeurs Customers To and From Vault in $300K Rolls-Royce

When you walk into a bank, you might notice signage informing you of the facility's membership with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), guaranteeing up to $100,000 of your funds are insured in case of a bank's failure. This might be fine for the ordinary Joe with a rainy day fund sitting in their savings account, but what about those who have considerably more?

The ultra-wealthy often use their money to churn out more cash through investing and other means of passive revenue generation, and with signs of a potential economic recession appearing on the horizon, many who fall under the categorization of ultra-high net worth (UHNW) are liquidating their assets and investing into safer long-term cold storage for cash, jewels, and precious metals. That's where a company called International Bank Vaults comes into play.

IBV's newest location will be housed in a London mansion-turned-vault located on a street known for its wealth—Park Lane. Inside the vault are the most expensive safety deposit boxes that the city has ever seen. A tiny box measuring 2 inches high, 6 inches wide, and 19 inches deep has an annual rental fee of $776 (more than twice that of London's most popular savings institution, Metro Bank) while entire rooms of storage can be had for upwards of $3.2 million.

Of course, the average person won't be able to just walk in and buy a box for status purposes. In fact, less than 2,300 people in the entire world will be able to escrow their holdings at IBV's new location.

"We won't deal with millionaires," Sean Hoey, the vault's managing director, told The Guardian. "We will be dealing only with billionaires."

Because the client list is so slim, IBV is breaking out all of the luxury amenities for its potential customers, including a service that entails chauffeuring them to and from the vault in a Rolls-Royce said to be owned by the bank's founder.