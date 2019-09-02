NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Replaces Rolls-Royce Cullinan Hood Ornament With Figurine of Himself

When you’re a renowned athlete like Odell Beckham Jr. playing for the Cleveland Browns after a four-year string with the New York Giants, chances are you’re going to splurge a bit to take advantage of the nice and lofty pay that comes with being an NFL star. And that’s what exactly Mr. Beckham Jr. did with a newly acquired Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The well-known wide receiver shared his heavily customized Cullinan on his social mediums, making note of his biggest pride and joy with the car. That is, of course, a specialized hood ornament which replaces the traditional Spirit of Ecstasy for a figurine of him in his signature one-handed catch from his defining play against the Dallas Cowboys from the 2014 season.