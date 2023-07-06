Lil Uzi Vert’s Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan Looks Like a Blinged-Out Chevy Avalanche

One of the perks of having more money than you know what to do with is custom-ordering a car rather than buying one off the lot. Automakers like Rolls-Royce are willing to entertain the wildest of ideas, but even they won't go as far as some customers would like to, and that's when you ring up an aftermarket shop. Famous rapper Lil Uzi Vert did just that after taking delivery of his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the results are, well, exactly what you'd expect.

The rapper is well-known for rocking a diamond implanted in his forehead, and this latest car project is just the latest example of his extravagant lifestyle. New Jersey shop Car Effex helped him pull off the grandiose Cullinan of his dreams.

The "Vert Edition" is aptly named, not just for its owner, but for its apparent lack of a roof. We'd call this a convertible Cullinan but the truth is that the photos don't show any kind of retractable cover, so it appears it's just permanently roofless. The SUV also gets a stubby little tailgate that encloses the trunk and a high-end sound system within it. Not the most practical, but it can still carry some stuff. It's somewhat reminiscent of the Chevy Avalanche, or the bonkers Lamborghini LM002.

Right up front, the Cullinan naturally features the Spirit of Ecstasy. Here, though, the figurehead of the Rolls-Royce brand has been covered in what appear to be diamonds. Given Lil Uzi Vert's well-known predilection for the stones, we'd believe that's what we're seeing.

Instagram/CarEffex

Inside, the sumptuous luxury interior has little touches of fun, too. The back seat headrests are emblazoned with Domo Kun, though those up front appear blank. Behind the back seats lies the subwoofer setup behind a clear window, hooked up to JL Audio sound system.

If you're questioning the project, it bears noting that this SUV is actually quite handsome compared to some of the vehicles in Lil Uzi's collection. He has a harem of anime-themed cars, all put together by Car Effex, some of which are tackier than others. While his Itasha-wrapped Audi R8 looks alright, his Cowboy Bebop-themed Bugatti Veyron is something else entirely. The latter looks like a fast food promotion gone horribly, horribly wrong.

The "Vert Edition" Cullinan may only be fit for fair-weather carriage, but it ought to do that job ably. We couldn't imagine a swankier ride for cruising down a beachside boulevard with your pals in the back. Should it get cold or start raining, that's nothing a few high-end coats or coverings can fix—after all, Rolls-Royce will sell you an umbrella for around $700.