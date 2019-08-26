Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Will Pack More Power, Villainous Exterior: Report

If Rolls-Royce's existing Dawn, Ghost, and Wraith Black Badge models are anything to go by, the Cullinan Black Badge will likely get more horsepower, darker body accents, carbon wheels, aluminum-and-carbon interior trim, and of course, a black Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. Black Badge model Rolls-Royces also feature more responsive steering and suspension that's been tuned to be slightly more driver-focused.

If you're in the market for an ultra-luxurious SUV but don't find the $325,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan rare or glamorous enough, listen up. Rolls-Royce is preparing to give its Cullinan SUV the Black Badge treatment, according to a California Air Resources Board filing discovered by AutoGuide .

If anything, the blacked-out look will make the Cullinan that much less conspicuous for when the payments become too much and you're forced to sleep in your villainous SUV. Speaking of money, the Cullinan Black Badge is expected to cost at least $50,000 more than the regular Cullinan, which puts its base price above $375,000. However, given the fact that nearly every RR unit is tailored by its owner, that price will most likely inflate to about $500,000.

As it stands, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan's 6.8-liter twin-turbo V-12 makes 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of luxurious torque. This gets all 6,069 pounds of it to 60 miles per hour in five seconds dead. It's a magic carpet that happens to be quite capable if you take it off-road. If that all sounds appealing, prepare to wait a while because word is that demand for the big Roller is more than its production line can handle.

The Drive reached out to Rolls-Royce but a spokesperson refused to comment on future product.