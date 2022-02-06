Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy Gets New Look on Its 111th Birthday

Rolls-Royce’s ethereal, mysterious hood ornament Spirit of Ecstasy turned 111 today, and she doesn’t look a day over 25. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the British luxury brand announced today a significant facelift for the mascot. It’s smaller and more aerodynamic, and will adorn not just the new all-electric Spectre but all future models as well.

Today, Rolls-Royce also released an article delving into the history of the Spirit of Ecstasy and the human drama (including a torrid affair) behind it. There’s some value in maintaining some of the facets of this enigma, so all of the secrets under the skin of the Ecstasy may stay hidden forever. However, there is some clear-cut data about the evolution of the size and shape of the figurine and how it will look going forward. Take a look at the new version next to the one that will continue to gild its current models (Phantom, Ghost, Wraith, Dawn, and Cullinan):