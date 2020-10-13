Watch a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Shred Some Dunes

Look, I realize that we can't all have purpose-built buggies to rip sideways around the dunes. It's getting tough to find a good Baja Bug nowadays. Sometimes you just have to take your pristine Sapphire Black Cullinan out, as this owner did for this Rolls-Royce promo, and shred to your heart's content.

This isn't the first time Rolls has shown off the Cullinan's off-road chops—its model page is full of photos of it tearing around the dirt and snow—but it's always so, so satisfying to see one get absolutely thrashed. Tax The Rich doesn't post much on YouTube anymore, and I desperately need to get my expensive-car hoonage fix somewhere.

Don't be afraid to let off some steam occasionally, Cullinan owners. Rolls likes to talk up its cars' smooth, comfortable "magic carpet ride," so clearly it belongs in an environment that would fit right into Disney's live-action adaptation of Aladdin. Take the SUV out into nature and just let 'er rip.

