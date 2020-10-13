Watch a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Shred Some Dunes
Someone's not afraid to get sand in their light-up Spirit of Ecstasy.
Folks, you don't need a Gymkhana-special WRX STI to get sideways as hell. You really can just make do with what you have. Love what's in your garage. Hoon what you know. Even if it's just a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The humble Cullinan SUV starts at $330,000, but this one from Dubai clearly has some trick features, such as the $4,557 illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament that was recently banned in the European Union, per CarBuzz. Fortunately, this driver isn't worried about getting the soon-to-be-rarer light-up flying lady absolutely covered in dust.
Look, I realize that we can't all have purpose-built buggies to rip sideways around the dunes. It's getting tough to find a good Baja Bug nowadays. Sometimes you just have to take your pristine Sapphire Black Cullinan out, as this owner did for this Rolls-Royce promo, and shred to your heart's content.
This isn't the first time Rolls has shown off the Cullinan's off-road chops—its model page is full of photos of it tearing around the dirt and snow—but it's always so, so satisfying to see one get absolutely thrashed. Tax The Rich doesn't post much on YouTube anymore, and I desperately need to get my expensive-car hoonage fix somewhere.
Don't be afraid to let off some steam occasionally, Cullinan owners. Rolls likes to talk up its cars' smooth, comfortable "magic carpet ride," so clearly it belongs in an environment that would fit right into Disney's live-action adaptation of Aladdin. Take the SUV out into nature and just let 'er rip.
