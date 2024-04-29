Watch a YouTuber Crash a Priceless McLaren Senna in the Lamest Possible Way

"A fool and his money are soon parted," the saying goes. I don't know how much money the owner of this 1-of-1 McLaren Senna has to their name, but crashing against a building in spectacular fashion won't help the 'ol bank account once the repair bill arrives.

A video uploaded to Reddit Sunday night shows a dark green Senna up to no good on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles. The driver is seen performing for a small crowd recording the antics from the middle of the road, as the Senna does donuts and burnouts across three lanes, even briefly sliding over the yellow lines and onto incoming traffic.

After forcing cars on both sides of the road to a halt, the roughly $1.3-million McLaren begins to speed away from the crowd while spinning its rear tires. Judging from the glorious sound of the twin-turbo V8, the driver was most certainly giving it the full beans—until he didn't.

As powerful cars tend to do when being messed with, the Senna quickly lost all traction and violently darted in one direction. As YouTubers who often mess with powerful cars for the sake of views, the driver's skills came up a bit short to correct the situation. As a result, the Senna hopped the curb and smashed into a Lexus dealership, collecting some signage and even an innocent Toyota Camry along the way. Thankfully no one appears to have been hurt.

(Note: the YT video below doesn't show the aftermath. See the Reddit video for that.)

According to Reddit, YouTuber Edmond Brseghian, better known as "Mondi," was behind the wheel when the crash happened. A quick look at his Instagram account shows that Breseghian recently acquired the pre-owned, MSO-commissioned McLaren and had spent most of the weekend going to various car shows in the LA area. The video was filmed at dusk and it's a bit grainy, but it's not hard to make out Breseghian's facial features on the person behind the wheel of the Senna.

A bit of digging reveals that it's not the first time the YouTuber has crashed a car on video, having previously wrecked a Hummer EV on his first day of ownership, as well as a Porsche GT3. However, this McLaren Senna is a much bigger deal—and not to mention much more expensive.

According to commenters on Reddit, this specific 1-of-1 car was originally called "Kilo Senna" and was commissioned by a VIP client of the brand. It is the only Senna with that specific green exterior and saddle interior. It's reportedly the first Senna to arrive in the US, and the only factory MSO Senna with the $150,000 carbon wheels, 24k gold exhaust shield, and OG Kiwi McLaren logo.