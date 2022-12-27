Here’s Where the Remaining McLaren F1 Supercars Live

The McLaren F1 has been the supercar since production of the famed three-seater began back in 1992. It's known that 106 F1s were built over the course of six years: five prototypes, one tuned prototype, one longtail prototype, five tuned road-going units, two longtail road-going units, 28 race cars, and 64 road-going units.

Dozens of forums and pages have been dedicated to tracking some of the most famous samples to roll out of Woking throughout the years, but it wasn't until recently that Hagerty reported on the world's McLaren F1 whereabouts, according to Top Gear.

“A detailed analysis by Hagerty of all the McLaren F1 cars known to exist has showed that the UK and US dominate where the cars are located,” Hagerty UK price guide editor John Mayhead told Top Gear.

Getty Images

According to the chart published by the British publication with data from Hagerty, there are a total of 30 McLaren F1s in the United States (five of them are race cars). Meanwhile, in the car's home country, there are a staggering 40 units. Perhaps more surprisingly, 22 of the 40 UK units are race cars.

Here's how the rest of the world stacks up:

Australia: 1

Bahrain: 7 (1 race cars)

Brunei: 7 (4 race cars)

Germany: 4 (2 race cars)

Hong Kong: 2

Japan: 4

Mexico: 2

New Zealand: 2

Singapore: 1

Switzerland: 4

United Kingdom: 40 (22 race cars)

United States: 30 (5 race cars)

Total: 100

Once you factor in the six units to have been reported as destroyed, all 106 units ever produced are easily accounted for. Also, it's worth highlighting that while the States and the U.K. are home to the most F1s, it's the tiny Kingdom of Brunei that boasts the most units by the same owner. The House of Bolkiah (Brunei royal family), owns hundreds of exotic cars—many of them one-offs—as well as three road-going and four racing McLaren F1s, per the chart above. In fact, one of them is a rather popular F1 GT model.

So, there ya go, if you've never seen a McLaren F1 in the flesh and fancy doing so, the U.S. and the UK are your best bets for an in-person encounter.