Formula 1: McLaren's Lando Norris Will Run Valentino Rossi Safety Gear at Monza

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris will pay tribute to the great MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi this weekend, by wearing Rossi-themed driving shoes and crash helmet at the 2019 Italian Grand Prix. Rossi, who was born in Urbino, Italy, is a passionate F1 fan and has even enjoyed stints behind the wheel of retired Ferrari F1 cars. Norris, on the other hand, is a self-proclaimed motorcycle racing fan, and recently visited Rossi at the 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Silverstone in the U.K.

Norris will sport the iconic (and quite bright) sun design that's become synonymous of Rossi, on both his shoes and helmet. The design itself is blue with the bright yellow sun, but instead of featuring Rossi's 46 it simply reads "4," which is Norris' own number in Formula 1. In fact, Motorsport reports that Norris was tempted to choose 46 as his main racing number when he entered the F1 field last year, but "he didn't want to be a copy cat."