Sultan of Brunei's McLaren F1 GT Emerges From the Shadows

The McLaren F1 is a legend in its own right. Of the 106 cars that were built, only three F1 GTs (commonly referred to as “Longtails” due to their stretched bodywork) were made to comply with FIA requirements for the F1 GTR race cars that competed in the GT1 class at Le Mans. One of these three cars ended up in the hands of one of the world’s most prolific car collectors: The Sultan of Brunei.

Recently, @brunei_car_collection on Instagram—an account dedicated to tracking the movements of former and current Brunei-owned cars—posted a photo of a known McLaren F1 GT being loaded onto a Boeing 787 in Brunei, allegedly bound for London’s Heathrow Airport. This McLaren F1 GT is rarely seen and usually only appears once every few years, according to the poster. According to the Instagram caption, the car is reportedly being brought to McLaren HQ in Woking for restoration and maintenance work. While a car being transported for service may not seem significant at first glance, it is the car’s owner and the car itself that makes this so intriguing.