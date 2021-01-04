The T.50 Supercar's Rear Fan Explained in Detail by Gordon Murray Himself

Today, an eager millionaire can find multiple automobiles priced in the region of $3 million, yet one of the most anticipated of all the upcoming models has to be Gordon Murray's T.50. It's the spiritual successor of the McLaren F1 ready for the 2020s, powered by a 4.0-liter Cosworth V12 revving to 12,100 rpm in 0.3 of a second. Another ground-breaking feature of the T.50 is its rear fan system, consisting of an active diffuser, a pair of small wings and an 18-inch fan molded from carbon fiber, providing the car with six aero modes in total.

We did our best explaining this system in detail, including how a 48-volt sub-system spins the fan at up to 7,000 rpm to create downforce, or in fact reduce it on demand for safer runs at higher top speeds, all without depending on the airflow generated at high speeds only. Still, some see the T.50's rear fan as a gimmick, while a fellow small volume manufacturer told me it won't satisfy U.S. crash safety rules. We shall see by 2022, once the prototypes go through the validation processes, and get destroyed to give Gordon Murray Automotive a proper production car in the end.