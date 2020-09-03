Gordon Murray's Track-Only GMA T.50s Brings 720 HP With Just 1,962 Pounds
Limited to 25 units over the 100 road cars, Murray's track car will produce 3,300-pounds of downforce.
Gordon Murray Automotive's T.50 supercar is a lightweight engineering marvel with the most advanced fan-assisted aero package available, and a 4.0-liter V12 that revs to 12,100 rpm in just 0.3 seconds. Weighing just 2,173 pounds, the road car is already going to be faster around a circuit than most things on four wheels, yet to elevate its track performance even further, GMA is set to build a T.50 with even higher all-around performance.
Meet the GMA T.50s. Murray says he and his team have changed "hundreds of parts to optimise the car for racing and track use”, probably starting with the Xtrac six-speed manual that's likely to be replaced with a sequential unit for the quickest shifts all-day long. The V12 will also produce 700 horsepower on its own, a figure that will climb up to 720 horses using the car's larger cold air ram induction system.
What GMA will also say at this point is that with the fan working only in high-downforce mode, combined with the even more aggressive diffuser, splitter and central-finned fixed wing, the T.50s will generate over 3,300 pounds of downforce—170 percent more than its weight at 1,962 pounds.
Top Gear reports that each T.50s customer will get a car tailored to their own exact specifications. Too much downforce? They'll dial that down for you and adjust the aerodynamics accordingly, Murray said. Here's what he told the car pub:
We ask if the T.50s is Murray letting the T.50 supercar off the leash. “That’s exactly what it is. I’ve gone, ‘how wild can we go?’. This is not a tarted-up road car with a wing on the back. It’s a pretty serious machine.” Though, there’ll still be time for some fun. “I’d like every single car to be different,” says Murray. “Not just in spec and outrageous colour schemes to go with the outrageous body, but also giving personal attention to each driver.”
Only 25 of these will be built, Top Gear reports, and they'll cost £3.1 million each before taxes. That's about $4.2 million in the U.S, and on top of that, about half the allocations are already spoken for. You're more likely to see a unicorn at your next track day than one of these.
Such a car could easily become an official WEC contender, although Murray says that the T.50 is so light already, it would require too much ballast for the upcoming hypercar class. Maybe it needs a detune then.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDHow the Gordon Murray T.50's V12 Can Hit Its 12,100 RPM Redline In Just .3 SecondsIt revs nearly three times quicker than the McLaren F1's BMW V12.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's How The Giant Rear Fan Works On Gordon Murray's T.50 SupercarMurray says the fan-assisted aero is highly complex, and therefore not something he expects to catch on.READ NOW
- RELATEDGordon Murray Could Race McLaren F1 Successor T.50 in Le Mans Hypercar ClassMurray reportedly told press that he hopes to enter his V12-powered T.50 at the world's most prestigious endurance race, likely as soon as 2022.READ NOW