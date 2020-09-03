Gordon Murray's Track-Only GMA T.50s Brings 720 HP With Just 1,962 Pounds

Gordon Murray Automotive's T.50 supercar is a lightweight engineering marvel with the most advanced fan-assisted aero package available, and a 4.0-liter V12 that revs to 12,100 rpm in just 0.3 seconds. Weighing just 2,173 pounds, the road car is already going to be faster around a circuit than most things on four wheels, yet to elevate its track performance even further, GMA is set to build a T.50 with even higher all-around performance.

Meet the GMA T.50s. Murray says he and his team have changed "hundreds of parts to optimise the car for racing and track use”, probably starting with the Xtrac six-speed manual that's likely to be replaced with a sequential unit for the quickest shifts all-day long. The V12 will also produce 700 horsepower on its own, a figure that will climb up to 720 horses using the car's larger cold air ram induction system.

What GMA will also say at this point is that with the fan working only in high-downforce mode, combined with the even more aggressive diffuser, splitter and central-finned fixed wing, the T.50s will generate over 3,300 pounds of downforce—170 percent more than its weight at 1,962 pounds.