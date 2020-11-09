Gordon Murray's First T.50 Hypercar Monocoque Rolls Off the Line at Just 220 Pounds

Thirteen as the number of T.50 XP cars is impressive, and while some of those expensive prototypes will surely be crashed beyond repair, it will be interesting to see what happens to the rest. McLaren's Ultimate Series XP models are always sought after by collectors, and when it comes to the legendary F1, only two prototypes made it out of Woking.

While the unpainted F1 XP1 was destroyed during engine testing in Namibia, XP2 was crashed under controlled circumstances, only for XP3 to remain Gordon Murray's personal car up until recently. XP4 went to America, while XP5 stayed at McLaren, becoming the prototype used for the world record run at Volkswagen's Ehra Lessien test track with Andy Wallace in 1998. Now, the T.50's XP era begins with this car's carbon fiber monocoque, ready to attack the track with up to 720 naturally aspirated horses.