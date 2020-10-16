Listen to Gordon Murray’s Cosworth V12 T.50 Test Mule Fire Up for the First Time

While Marino Franchitti works with Singer to perfect Rob Dickinson's Dynamic Lightweight Study 911, his triple Indy 500 winner brother Dario Franchitti has joined Gordon Murray Automotive as a development driver for the T.50 project, as well as a vlogger for their social channels. Back in August, Gordon Murray said the first T.50 mule should be driveable by the end of the summer, with a pair of proper T.50 carbon chassis XP cars following in October. Perhaps the program got slightly delayed since, because for now, all GMA is showing us is the first startup of the T.50 powertrain mule, built from an Ultima.

The modified Ultima chassis packing the 690-horsepower, 4.0-liter Cosworth V12 and X-trac's six-speed manual is called George as a nod to the McLaren F1's pair of MK3 Ultima-based powertrain mules christened Albert and Edward. Back in 1992, McLaren's first Ultima was used to test the new gearbox with a Chevrolet V8 engine, while chassis no. 13 used the BMW V12 along with all its ancillaries such as the exhaust and cooling system. Funny enough, when McLaren Automotive decided to get into the road car business again with the MP4-12C, Woking used Ferrari 360s and Ultimas once again for its early testing.