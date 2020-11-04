The Fascinating Afterlife of Rimac's Carbon Fiber Crash Test Supercars

Founder and CEO Mate Rimac keeps the C_Two development process very transparent, oftentimes explaining the whole endeavor step by step through an informative Youtube series titled Mondays with Mate. In this latest installment, we get to take a look at how C_Two crash prototypes look after completing their important, yet equally destructive missions of evaluating the EV's setup and crash performance.

We already know how much it hurts to watch a pair of C_Two prototypes getting crashed, but how about the others Rimac had to smash since the program began? With over three years in the making, the 1,914-horsepower C_Two entered its live testing phase in January 2019, starting with the front crash structure alone and then moving on to the full car.

However, before meeting their ultimate demise by damaging the monocoques after hitting a barrier at 40 miles per hour, Rimac's first four crash prototypes also went through hundreds and hundreds of low impact tests revolving around seat, belt, and airbag calibration, material validation, and low-speed crashes that left most of the cars undamaged.