30 Prototypes at About $1 Million a Pop: How the Rimac C_Two Can Come to America

The Rimac C_Two electric hypercar is all about numbers: 1,914 horsepower, zero to 60 mph in less than two seconds, a top speed close to 260 mph. Yet the most important numbers may be these: 30, and 1 million.

The C_Two will be will be a globally homologated car, though production is limited to 150 units. According to company CEO Mate Rimac, in order for it to be legal in The United States, they need to produce 30 prototypes, thus allowing to speed up the validation and development process simultaneously for both markets.

To compare, Gordon Murray Automotive is only building 13 T.50 XP prototypes for the same purpose. Each of Rimac's 30 prototypes will cost about $1 million each, proving that these electric dreams don't come cheap.

Of course Rimac's Director of Vehicle engineering and Chief Engineer Daniele Giachi is not new to this gig. Once at Fiat, Piaggo and Magna Steyr, he later went to Ferrari, where he worked on the structural stiffness, strength, crash performance and durability of several prancing horses, including the hybrid LaFerrari. At Tesla, his tasks included the structural-concept redesign of the Model S architecture to fit all-wheel-drive. He then worked for BMW to sort out cabriolets and the partnership with Pininfarina, only to land at Rimac in July 2016 as the Croatian EV company's Director of Vehicle Engineering.