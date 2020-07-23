Rimac Snags Apple Alumni, Top Ex-Tesla Engineer to Polish C_Two Hypercar

Many companies have tried to surf the Tesla-driven rise of electric cars, but few have shown the ability to hang ten like Croatia's high-tech dark horse Rimac. Despite being rolled off a Swiss hillside on The Grand Tour, its Concept_One prototype wowed Porsche, which purchased a minority stake in the company and paved the way for later investment by Hyundai. Rimac remains one of the few electric vehicle startups worth taking seriously, and its already bright prospects have become even brighter with the shrewd hire of former Aston Martin, Apple, and Tesla engineer: Chris Porritt.

Porritt's trajectory toward Rimac began with a stint at Aston, where he served as chief engineer for the V12 Vantage Zagato and One-77 hypercar. In 2013, he took up the mantle of Vice President of Engineering at Tesla; a role that catapulted him to a senior position with Apple's Special Projects Group in 2016. Porritt labored there—presumably over the long-rumored Apple electric car—until earlier this month, when he joined Rimac as its Chief Technology Officer, a role in which his hobby of vintage racing will help him fine-tune the 1,888-horsepower C_Two electric hypercar.