How Rimac Is Pushing the 1,914-HP C_Two Hypercar Into Series Production

As the Rimac C_Two gets closer to the end of its global validation program, we get a rare peek into the process that takes a startup carmaker from a wind tunnel buck and several crashed subcomponents towards the construction of full crash cars and other crucial prototypes. Then, finally, there's the pre-production series that locks in the final design as Rimac gears up for the first customer cars to leave the factory. For Rimac and its C_Two partner Pininfarina, the year of truth will be 2021, with two of the eight validation prototypes currently still on the assembly line, and six pre-series cars scheduled for completion soon enough.

There's a major difference between the Rimac test cars we've seen so far and the pre-production run being built now. While the early cars show the 1,914-horsepower EV as it looked at its concept stage almost two years ago, the new ones hidden under camouflage will feature all the design and tech upgrades the customers will get once the C_Two is approved for global deliveries. Before the big reveal, however, for this final run of prototypes, Rimac will use a number of exciting exterior shades including purple and light blue, as well as bright yellow and grey for the last two validation cars, which are probably destined for the wall.