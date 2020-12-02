How Rimac Tests Its C_Two Hypercar So It Won’t Brick Stoplights With Electromagnetic Radiation

All electric devices emit a certain level of electromagnetic radiation, and if they're not shielded effectively, the functionality of these can also be affected by strong electromagnetic fields generated by nearby sources. Both nuclear and non-nuclear weaponry is based around the principle that a sufficiently large electromagnetic pulse can wipe out every system in its effective radius, hitting the enemy with a complete electrical blackout. However, if even your mobile phone produces a sizable electromagnetic field, how about ultra-high performance electric cars packing thousands of cells, multiple motors, inverters and high-voltage converters?

As Borna Radman, Rimac's vehicle electrical multiplex technician explains, homologating the 1,914-horsepower C_Two in terms of its electromagnetic output is a challenge. Not only is there a ton of measuring and logging how each of the car's complex electric systems react to being hit with electromagnetic waves at frequencies ranging from 20 Megahertz to 30 Gigahertz, they also have to be tested in every drive mode and with every function engaged at once. After all, who can tell what levels of electromagnetic radiation it'll need to endure on the road?