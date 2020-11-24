It Takes a Ton of Hidden Work to Track Test Rimac's 1,914-HP C_Two Electric Hypercar

Vehicle development is a complex task, regardless of if we're talking about entry-level, front-wheel-drive compacts or a million-dollar hybrid tuned beyond GT3-level race car speeds. However, when it comes to pure electric hypercars, I'm always staggered by the number of systems that need to work in perfect harmony to take care of not only the regular car functions, but the needs of a performance battery pack kept at bay by a multi-circuit heat exchanger system. Y'know, the super technical bits.

While Lotus is busy developing its Evija, Rimac is also on its way to certify the C_Two hypercar for worldwide availability. Rimac's first proper production car has four independent permanent-magnet electric motors providing four-wheel drive and active torque vectoring, as well as a pair of two-speed gearboxes per axle. There are also seven independent liquid cooling systems running on 48 volts to manage over 7,000 cylindrical lithium-manganese-nickel battery cells. Don't forget the active front and rear diffusers, rear wing, bonnet turning vane and underbody inlets and outlets, eight cameras, six radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a Lidar system, plus electronically adjustable dampers and active ride-height control that needs to handle over 4,400 pounds at speeds up to 258 miles per hour. All this with 1,914 horsepower and 1,700 pound-feet of torque on board, resulting in a zero to 60 run in under two seconds.

How does a team calibrate such a thing? In time, sharing a seemingly endless stream of data with the relevant people live via the cloud.