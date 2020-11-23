The current twin-turbocharged, V8-powered Aston Martin Vantage can be found on tracks across the globe spearheading Aston's endurance racing efforts. Between 2009 and 2018, however, it was the previous-generation Vantage that brought the brand two 24 Hours of Le Mans class victories (in 2014 and 2017) and seven FIA World Endurance Championship titles, as well as numerous victories in British GT, the European GT World Challenge and the European Le Mans Series. That glorious era calls for a celebration in the shape of the new Vantage Legacy Collection—the last of its kind.

Aston Martin Racing's workshop has built three brand-new chassis based on the V8 Vantage originally launched in 2005. Ready to race, a lucky buyer will get their hands on a V8 Vantage GTE, a V12 Vantage GT3, and a Vantage GT4 as a package, all identically liveried in sterling green with the distinctive yellow trim lines of Aston Martin's GT cars. Only one additional set of these will be built, and there's no word on how, when, or how much they'll sell for.