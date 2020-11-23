You Can Buy the Final, Previous-Gen Aston Martin Vantage GTE, GT3, GT4 Race Cars as a Package Deal
These are the final models to be produced of the famous V8 and V12 racer.
The current twin-turbocharged, V8-powered Aston Martin Vantage can be found on tracks across the globe spearheading Aston's endurance racing efforts. Between 2009 and 2018, however, it was the previous-generation Vantage that brought the brand two 24 Hours of Le Mans class victories (in 2014 and 2017) and seven FIA World Endurance Championship titles, as well as numerous victories in British GT, the European GT World Challenge and the European Le Mans Series. That glorious era calls for a celebration in the shape of the new Vantage Legacy Collection—the last of its kind.
Aston Martin Racing's workshop has built three brand-new chassis based on the V8 Vantage originally launched in 2005. Ready to race, a lucky buyer will get their hands on a V8 Vantage GTE, a V12 Vantage GT3, and a Vantage GT4 as a package, all identically liveried in sterling green with the distinctive yellow trim lines of Aston Martin's GT cars. Only one additional set of these will be built, and there's no word on how, when, or how much they'll sell for.
As Aston Martin points out, the GT4 was the first racing machine built around the VH-era architecture. It debuted in 2009 and by the end of 2018, 107 had been built. That makes the one in the collection the 108th unit built. The V12 Vantage GT3 followed in 2012, only to win titles in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2018, eventually replaced by the new Vantage in 2019. Over seven years up until the end of 2017, Aston Martin Racing built 46 cars.
Once Aston Martin ended its LMP1 program after just three years, the V8 Vantage GTE debuted in 2012 at Sebring. The car took its first win at the final round of the FIA World Endurance Championship in Shanghai in October that year. Only six V8 Vantage GTEs were originally built, with the car racing for the last time in the GTE Am class at Le Mans in 2018, finishing its active career with seven titles and two Le Mans class victories under its belt.
As per the rules, power remains limited at just north of 500 horsepower, while torque shouldn't exceed 369 pound-feet all that much—though that's all up to the ECU programming.
As a bonus, the final GTE in this collection is the seventh car to be made, chassis number 007.
