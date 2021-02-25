Here's Why the Aston Martin Valhalla Might Switch to a Mercedes-AMG Engine

Now, it appears that Aston Martin's McLaren, Maserati and Ferrari-rivaling hybrid V6 will be scrapped before ever making it into production, which is in line with the integration, electrification, validation and cost-cutting ambitions of Mercedes-Benz, as well as the fact that Aston Martin's new CEO is the former boss of AMG.

Keeping that in mind, here's how Aston Martin described its new V6 just a year ago, which is codenamed TM01 in honor of Tadek Marek:

"Confirmed today as a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, the full powertrain will be electrified—an aspect that has been key to the engine’s development from day one. The decision to develop the engine with a ‘hot V’ structure was clear from the start, with the configuration allowing for this compact engine to weigh less than 440 pounds."



"Higher engine speeds, in combination with the benefits of electrification, will offer the performance characteristics of a mid-engined sportscar on an extreme level," continued Aston of 2020. "Naturally, the engine will be positioned directly behind the driver’s cabin and equipped with a dry sump system to guarantee the lowest possible centre of gravity. The system will also deliver exceptional lubrication performance during on-limit, high-speed cornering. Despite the overt nature of this powertrain, the engine is designed to meet all future emission requirements for Euro 7."

As Tobias Moers also explained to investors, Aston Martin's current sports car line of the DB11, the DBS and the Vantage are unlikely to get a hybrid drivetrain:

“They have been on the market for a few years and need a refresh. This is what we’re doing currently. Do we have a chance to electrify them? This is what we’re investigating at the moment—I’m not sure about that because they have a transaxle layout [where the gearbox is mounted on the rear axle], it’s a specific sports car layout and it’s not that easy. It’s really complicated.”

What isn't complicated to see is what Aston Martin will lose when it becomes fully powertrain-dependent for the first time since the 1940s. Still, looking at its financial situation after 2020, one could argue that the British firm could have ended up with a much worse deal than getting bailed out by AMG.