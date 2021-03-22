The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition Is a Formula One Safety Car For the Road

If you saw Formula One's new Aston Martin Vantage Safety Car revealed a couple of weeks ago and thought, "I want that in my garage," you're in luck. Aston Martin is bringing what is essentially that vehicle to the showroom and, if you've got the funds, your driveway, with the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition.

Directly based on this year's F1 Aston Safety Car, the F1 Edition Vantage gets all of the official F1 support vehicle's performance enhancements including 24 more horsepower from its 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 (527 hp total). Peak torque is the same as the standard car, 505 pound-feet, but that figure is now available for longer. The car's eight-speed automatic transmission boasts quicker upshifts and a more direct, precise feel, according to the automaker. All in all, it'll sit at the very top of the Vantage product range and be the most track-focused Vantage ever, coming with a large handful of chassis and suspension improvements.