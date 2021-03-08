Aston Martin Vantage and DBX Will Serve as F1's Safety and Medical Cars This Year

Aston Martin's return to Formula One won't just come with a pair of racers on the grid. Vehicles from Gaydon will also be taking the role of safety car and medical car: the Vantage and DBX, respectively. Notably, this marks the first non-Mercedes official F1 Safety Car since 1996 but it should be noted that the Vantage uses essentially the same engine found in the Mercedes-AMG GT which has served as the racing series' Safety Car in one form or another since 2015. Oh, and Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers was previously the head of Mercedes-AMG up until he joined Aston in August of last year. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not.

In any case, to make sure it can keep a reasonable pace in front of an entire grid of the world's most advanced racing machines, Aston has graced its most powerful Vantage with 24 more horsepower out of the aforementioned AMG-sourced, 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 for a total of 528 horses along with "significant chassis and aerodynamic improvements." The engine's peak torque of 505 pound-feet is the same as the regular road car but is available for more of the time here while transmission tuning has been revised. Zero to 60 mph is accomplished in 3.5 seconds.