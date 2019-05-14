Punk Teens Caught Setting Fire to Mario Andretti's Home Race Track Thanks to Snapchat

News that Nazareth Speedway in Pennsylvania had caught fire due to a deliberate act of arson broke in late April, disheartening fans that grew up attending and watching races at the now-defunct complex which formerly hosted NASCAR and IndyCar competition. Not only was it a hot spot for stock car and open-wheel action during its 94 years of operation, but it was also the home track to one of racing's first families—the Andrettis. Now, after a video of the act surfaced on Snapchat, a pair of teens have admitted to causing the damages to one of the Northeast's most storied motorsport facilities.

One of the buildings on-site was the primary focus of the teens who, according to local outlet 69 News, caused a total of $15k in damages. No injuries were reported as the teens were the only people present at the time of the fire.

Nazareth Speedway has stood vacant for the better part of a decade as it awaits its fate under new owner Raceway Properties LLC.