Aston Martin F1 Safety Car Just Crashed Heavily at F1’s Fastest Track

The Formula 1 Safety Car was involved in a violent, high-speed crash during a Thursday practice session ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, driven by experienced former racing driver and F1’s full-time Safety Car pilot, Bernd Maylander, crashed at Parabolica corner and wedged itself under the tire barriers. It appears Maylander and his passenger did not suffer any injuries.

The Parabolica is a wide and long right-hand corner negotiated at hair-raising speeds, as it’s found at the end of the long back straight where F1 cars easily exceed 200 mph. However, it also precedes the main straightaway, where drivers once again reach well past 200 mph as they rocket to the first chicane. It’s unclear how fast Maylander was driving during his test laps, though Motorsport.com claims he was on a “quick lap.”

Getty kyn illman

With a 656-hp V8 under the hood, Maylander could’ve easily been doing 180 mph when he went off. Reports claim he simply lost control of the car and skidded into the gravel trap, ultimately slamming into the tire wall. Thankfully the car did not rotate or flip when it entered the gravel trap, making it a bit easier for driver and passenger to escape the vehicle once it came to a halt.

Given Maylander’s vast experience, it’s almost positive that a mechanical failure or something similar is to blame. While intimidating due to its angle and speed, Parabolica isn’t exactly the trickiest corner in the season.

I spent a few minutes searching YouTube and social media for a video of the crash but could not find any. However, F1 photographer Kym Illman snapped the photos you see here.

