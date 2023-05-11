Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition Is a Replica F1 Medical Car for Your Driveway

The Aston Martin DBX707 made its Formula 1 debut earlier this season—not as a competitor, of course, but as the official FIA Medical Car. In our original blog, we covered all the modifications the street-going super SUV underwent for its official role in the world championship. Now, the British automaker is rolling out a version of the F1-inspired family car you can actually bring home, dubbed the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition.

As it turns out, Aston is pretty proud of the job it's done in F1 so far this year and is in a celebratory mood. Six races into the season, the British Green squad sits an impressive second in the constructors' championship, and its star driver Fernando Alonso has made four trips to the podium so far. The DBX707 AMR23 edition—named after the F1 car—is the team's way of saying: Here's a big ol' SUV you can buy so we can keep racing.

Aston Martin

Pumping out a thunderous 697 horsepower from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the stock SUV didn't need an infusion of power for its F1 duties, so the AMR23's drivetrain remains untouched. The exterior, however, gets some eye candy to make it stand out even more. The brand's traditional green is replaced with bespoke Podium Green paint designed by Q, which up until now has been reserved for F1-associated vehicles only—the Vantage F1, Medical Car, and the actual F1 car. The standard badges are also replaced with special Q emblems.

AMR Editions traditionally get slivers of lime green to denote their special status and the DBX707 AMR23 is no exception. You'll find several of these bright accents throughout, along with brake calipers painted in Aston Martin Racing Green. Lastly, the limited edition sports the same sculptured carbon fiber body kit used on the F1 Medical Car. It's not clear if this body kit is bigger than the one on the standard DBX707—because that diffuser was already massive—but it certainly might be.

Aston Martin

Inside, not much is different from the standard DBX707, and it obviously doesn't get the specialized equipment found in the F1 Medical Car such as comms equipment, emergency lights, or medical supplies. Bummer. What it does receive is an Inspire Sport Duotone Onyx Black/Eifel Greenlime-themed interior, which includes green stitching, matte carbon fiber, and AMR23 logos on the door sills.

Aston Martin says the base AMR23 Edition is a $36,000 option, while the even more special AMR23 Edition Highlights costs $43,200. They'll be available to order in Q3 2023, so you have a little while to save. You should probably call your dealer now just to get a spot in line.