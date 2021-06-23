Ultra-Limited Aston Martin Vantage by Q Is a Tribute to Aston’s Oldest Surviving Car

Aston Martin's "Q" customization arm is introducing an extremely special (and limited) Vantage Roadster that celebrates the 100th birthday of the A3. No, not the compact Audi but Aston Martin's third-ever sports car (Chassis No. 3, A3, get it?) and the oldest surviving Aston sports car, period.

Rolling out of Aston's Abingdon Road factory in London all the way back in 1921, the A3 was the third prototype out of five the company built before building production models and was apparently used extensively by co-founder Lionel Martin himself. Instead of some rock-n-roll V8 or V12 that you'd find in a modern Aston, the A3 was powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder making just 11 horsepower. Clad in what was considered a "streamlined racing body" back then, the O.G. Aston took first place at the 1922 Essex Motor Club Kop Hill Climb before lapping the Brooklands circuit at 84.5 mph the following year, an impressive speed for its time.