New Audi RS 3 Keeps the Maniacal Five-Cylinder, Does Sweet AWD Drifts

Audi is teasing its all-new RS 3 supercompact by showing off a pair of camouflaged prototypes. Judging from the photography and the "1-2-4-5-3" emblazoned wrap, it doesn't look like the next RS 3 will introduce anything too radical when it comes to styling and engine choice. It'll look like a more aggressive version of the recently revealed A3 (which doesn't look all that different from the previous-gen A3) and continue to use the company's awesome turbo five-cylinder engine.

What Audi says is worth paying attention to, however, is a new RS Torque Splitter that's said to provide a "quantum leap in terms of agile driving" and has made the new RS 3 "the epitome of unadulterated driving dynamics." That latter quote feels like a bit of an oversell to me (Will GT Porsches no longer exist when this car comes out?) but PRs gonna PR, I guess.