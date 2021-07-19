2022 Audi RS3: A 401-HP, Five-Cylinder, AWD Drift Machine

In addition to fancy torque distribution hardware, the 2022 RS3 also gains new shock absorbers, more wheel camber, stiffer wheel carriers, and a new modular dynamics controller that all contribute to its canyon-carving prowess. New brakes are bigger than before too, with the front discs measuring up to 380 mm. Wider tracks are bookended by 19-inch wheels wrapped in available Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tires.
Visually and aurally, the new RS3 features a wider body and an RS sport exhaust but also less expected things like checkered-flag daytime running lights and some relatively subtle Lexus F-style air outlets behind the front fenders. Unique RS displays in the digital instrument and infotainment system are surrounded by carbon trim, color-accented air vents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with zinc shift paddles.
Final U.S. specs and pricing have yet to be announced but, overseas, the 2022 Audi RS3 is scheduled to hit the roads early 2022. Color us stoked.