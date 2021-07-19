2022 Audi RS3: A 401-HP, Five-Cylinder, AWD Drift Machine

Last seen laying down gnarly four-wheel drifts and wearing some ultra-cool camouflage, the 2022 Audi RS3 has officially been unveiled. Technically the brand's entry-level RS car, the second-gen RS3's specs sound anything but junior. Using an updated version of the previous car's gloriously offbeat, 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine, this new one produces 401 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, seven horses and 15 pound-feet more than before.

Zero to 62 mph happens in 3.8 seconds and it'll top out at 155 mph as standard or 180 with the RS Dynamic package. Power flows to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that shifts quicker than before and features "sportier" ratios. The key powertrain part that Audi is most proud of, however, is the RS3's new RS Torque Splitter. Using electronically controlled, multi-disc clutches on each of the driveshafts, it's able to send all of this car's torque to just the outside rear wheel, initiating some wild drifts. Under less extreme driving, the torque splitter is said to massively reduce understeer, a largely undesirable hallmark of nose-heavy Audis.