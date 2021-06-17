Audi Will Stop Building New Gas and Diesel Cars in 2026

So alluring has the boon of big batteries become that even Lincoln has said all its cars will have one by 2030. Even this, though, is a somewhat conservative stance in today's automotive industry, some of whose members already see gas as the past, and endeavor to leave it behind. One such carmaker is Audi, which having already ceased new internal combustion engine development has reportedly just put a deadline on its final fossil-fueled vehicles. The news was issued by Audi board chairman Markus Duesmann to company executives and labor representatives, reports Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung, a summarized translation of whose story appeared in Reuters. Duesmann reportedly stated Audi's internal combustion phaseout will apply in 2026 to both diesel- and gasoline-burning models, the latter presumably extending to the brand's hybrids as well. It's a logical next step for a brand that in March confirmed it will develop no new combustion engines.

Audi Audi's 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated V10 used in the R8 supercar

Audi Audi RS E-Tron GT